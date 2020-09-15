Look: Sam Adams And Auntie Anne's "Oktoberfest At-Home Kits"

The people at Sam Adams teamed up with Auntie Anne's pretzels. And they're selling "Oktoberfest At-Home Kits" that come with everything you need to celebrate.

Each kit includes a six-pack of Sam Adams Oktoberfest Beer . . . 10 soft pretzels . . . four sets of lederhosen suspenders . . . 4 hats . . . 2 glass steins . . . 4 special edition beer koozies . . . a recipe book . . . and an Oktoberfest playlist. They're on sale for $89 at GiveThemBeer.com.