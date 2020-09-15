Look: Sam Adams And Auntie Anne's "Oktoberfest At-Home Kits"

Now you can have the fun of Oktoberfest at home!

September 15, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
The people at Sam Adams teamed up with Auntie Anne's pretzels.  And they're selling "Oktoberfest At-Home Kits" that come with everything you need to celebrate.

Each kit includes a six-pack of Sam Adams Oktoberfest Beer . . . 10 soft pretzels . . . four sets of lederhosen suspenders . . . 4 hats . . . 2 glass steins . . . 4 special edition beer koozies . . . a recipe book . . . and an Oktoberfest playlist.  They're on sale for $89 at GiveThemBeer.com. 

