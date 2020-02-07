Look: Russel Stover's Chocolate Bunny "Sours"
A new Easter candy is a SOUR chocolate bunny.
Russell Stover is selling a new product this Easter called "Sours!" And it's a bunny that's part sour fruit flavor, like raspberry or cherry, and part white chocolate fudge.
Do those flavors go together? Guess we'll find out.
To early for a Easter candy drop post?! Stop and Shop has rolled out with a few Easter drops earlyy.. @russellstoverus Sour Chocolate Bunnies(sounds weirdly yum), the returning Jiff bunny, Twix and M&M filled eggs and of course my favorite @reeses eggs in all varieties and those Reester bunnies(still have to find the huge Reese's egg). Which one of these would you take home