Look: Robert Pattinson's "Handheld Pasta"

Are you ready to try Robert Pattinson's HANDHELD PASTA dish?

May 13, 2020
Tim Convy
Robert Pattinson

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

In a new "GQ" interview, ROBERT PATTINSON talks about a weird handheld pasta dish he came up with.  The ingredients include pasta, breadcrumbs, a TON of sugar, nine slices of cheese, and half a hamburger bun.  Someone followed his recipe and described it as, quote, "painfully sweet and almost sandy in texture."

