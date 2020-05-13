Look: Robert Pattinson's "Handheld Pasta"

In a new "GQ" interview, ROBERT PATTINSON talks about a weird handheld pasta dish he came up with. The ingredients include pasta, breadcrumbs, a TON of sugar, nine slices of cheese, and half a hamburger bun. Someone followed his recipe and described it as, quote, "painfully sweet and almost sandy in texture."

Robert Pattinson attempting to demonstrate his “fast food version” of pasta to a GQ reporter is peak comedy, I think. pic.twitter.com/zm3lAzQD6T — ahmad (@ephwinslow) May 12, 2020