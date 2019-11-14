Look: Roasted Turkey Pringles

Roasted turkey-flavored Pringles are now on sale.

November 14, 2019
Last week, Pringles sold Thanksgiving meal kits filled with chips that taste like turkey, duck, chicken, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.  And if you missed out, at least you can get one-sixth of the experience.

Pringles is now selling cans of Roasted Turkey-flavored chips nationwide.

Don’t ask how we crammed this much roasted turkey flavor into every crisp. Just be thankful we did. Get your pre-Thanksgiving fix with Limited-Edition Pringles Roasted Turkey in stores RIGHT NOW.

