Look: Ritz Cracker-Flavored Ice Cream

The ice cream company Coolhaus just announced a new flavor that mixes ice cream, peanut butter, and crushed-up RITZ Crackers.

It's called Ritz Crackers & Cream. And they describe it as "peanut butter ice cream, marbled with a crispy Ritz Cracker swirl."

They'll start selling pints on the Coolhaus website on September 9th. And it's only available while supplies last.