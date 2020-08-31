Look: Ritz Cracker-Flavored Ice Cream

Are you ready for Ritz Cracker-flavored ICE CREAM??!!

August 31, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Ritz

(Twitter.com0

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The ice cream company Coolhaus just announced a new flavor that mixes ice cream, peanut butter, and crushed-up RITZ Crackers.

It's called Ritz Crackers & Cream.  And they describe it as "peanut butter ice cream, marbled with a crispy Ritz Cracker swirl." 

They'll start selling pints on the Coolhaus website on September 9th.  And it's only available while supplies last. 

Tags: 
Y98
look
Ritz
cracker
flavored
ice
cream
The Wake Up
Wake Up
Jen
Tim
ice cream