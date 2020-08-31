Look: Ritz Cracker-Flavored Ice Cream
Are you ready for Ritz Cracker-flavored ICE CREAM??!!
The ice cream company Coolhaus just announced a new flavor that mixes ice cream, peanut butter, and crushed-up RITZ Crackers.
It's called Ritz Crackers & Cream. And they describe it as "peanut butter ice cream, marbled with a crispy Ritz Cracker swirl."
They'll start selling pints on the Coolhaus website on September 9th. And it's only available while supplies last.
