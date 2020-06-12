Look: Restaurant To Donate Rare Orange Lobster

Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar in Eastham, Massachusetts recently found an extremely rare orange lobster in a delivery. How rare exactly? About 1 in 30 million!

The restaurant said it plans to donate the lobster to the local aquarium, where it will live out its life, likely with another one of its rare lobster finds — a blue lobster donated by the restaurant last year, nicknamed Baby Blue.

(FoxNews.com)

Click Here to see more.