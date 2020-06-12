Look: Restaurant To Donate Rare Orange Lobster
Check out a very rare ORANGE lobster that a restaurant is donating to an aquarium.
Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar in Eastham, Massachusetts recently found an extremely rare orange lobster in a delivery. How rare exactly? About 1 in 30 million!
The restaurant said it plans to donate the lobster to the local aquarium, where it will live out its life, likely with another one of its rare lobster finds — a blue lobster donated by the restaurant last year, nicknamed Baby Blue.
