Reese's is setting up a vending machine in New York City tomorrow, where kids can trade the bad candy they get for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

EXCLUSIVE: Reese's Is Giving Away 10,000 Cups On Halloween—Here's Where To Get Them https://t.co/SPN9UJ8sh3 pic.twitter.com/n0S8Z6lwuI — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) October 29, 2018