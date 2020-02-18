Look: Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are No Longer Unlimited
Red Lobster has put a LIMIT on their unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits??!!
February 18, 2020
Red Lobster very quietly changed their policy on their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Until now, you've been able to get an UNLIMITED amount of them.
Well, the policy has changed. There's a new limit of TWO biscuits for every entrée.
No #CreateYourOwnUltimateFeast is complete without those Cheddar Bay Biscuits, you know. --#redlobster
