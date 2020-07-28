Look: Red Lobster Saves Rare Blue Lobster

Blue lobsters are incredibly RARE. Only about one out of every two million lobsters is blue.

An employee at a Red Lobster in Akron, Ohio was going through their live lobster delivery last week when he spotted a BLUE LOBSTER in the batch. And apparently he did his lobster homework because he knew how rare it was.

So instead of dropping it in the tank, he got in touch with the local zoo, and they came to get the blue lobster and give it a permanent home.