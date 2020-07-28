Look: Red Lobster Saves Rare Blue Lobster
Check out a rare BLUE lobster that one Red Lobster employee noticed and SAVED.
July 28, 2020
Blue lobsters are incredibly RARE. Only about one out of every two million lobsters is blue.
An employee at a Red Lobster in Akron, Ohio was going through their live lobster delivery last week when he spotted a BLUE LOBSTER in the batch. And apparently he did his lobster homework because he knew how rare it was.
So instead of dropping it in the tank, he got in touch with the local zoo, and they came to get the blue lobster and give it a permanent home.
We bet you've never read a story like this one before. Akron Zoo lands catch of the day — a rare blue lobster from Red Lobster in Cuyahoga Falls https://t.co/k72Wbgdzwt— Akron Beacon Journal (@beaconjournal) July 25, 2020