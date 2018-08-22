Look: Real-Life "Simpsons" Kwik-E-Mart

There's finally a REAL Kwik-E-Mart!

August 22, 2018
A real-life "Simpsons" Kwik-E-Mart has opened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina!

From Springfield to @BroadwayAtTheBeach, @thesimpsons Kwik-E-Mart has officially opened at Broadway!You can now see and even taste some of your show favorites including Buzz Cola--, Heat Lamp hotdogs -- and Lard Lad donuts --! The Simpsons 4-D Full attraction will open in the near future! #NewEraAtBroadway #MyrtleBeach #TheSimpsons

A post shared by Broadway At The Beach (@broadwayatthebeach) on

