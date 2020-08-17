Look: Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer
Are you ready for PUMPKIN SPICE hard seltzer?
PUMPKIN SPICE HARD SELTZER is coming out next month. It's from a brand called Vive, one of the eight billion brands that are now competing with White Claw for hard seltzer market share.
The pumpkin spice hard seltzer will be available in Kentucky, Ohio, and Tennessee to start, but it'll probably expand nationwide if there's enough demand.
We're excited to announce that VIVE Hard Seltzer Pumpkin Spice six-packs will be hitting shelves at retailers across Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee in mid-September! Celebrate the upcoming change of seasons with a limited release of a refreshing twist on your favorite fall flavor! And yes, this is real. --