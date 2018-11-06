Look: Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

Pringles has released its NEW Thanksgiving potato chips. You can get a pack of three flavors . . . turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie . . . for $15 at KelloggStore.com. They go on sale tonight, and as far as we know, they won't be in stores, so that's how you'll have to get 'em.

PRINGLES THANKSGIVING DINNER IS COMING SOON! We packed everything you love about Thanksgiving into our limited-edition Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner, and removed everything you don’t — like your 27th year at the kids’ table. pic.twitter.com/RjGoOGRJMi — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2018