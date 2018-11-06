Look: Pringles Thanksgiving Dinner Chips

Pringles made Thanksgiving dinner in CHIP form??!!

Pringles has released its NEW Thanksgiving potato chips.  You can get a pack of three flavors . . . turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie . . . for $15 at KelloggStore.com.  They go on sale tonight, and as far as we know, they won't be in stores, so that's how you'll have to get 'em. 

