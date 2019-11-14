Look: Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal

One of America’s most beloved snacks, the iconic Twinkie, will soon be available as a cereal. The new Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite. Twinkies fans can find the new cereal on grocery store shelves nationwide starting in late December.

