Look: Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal

Twinkies are now a CEREAL.

November 14, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

One of America’s most beloved snacks, the iconic Twinkie, will soon be available as a cereal. The new Post Hostess Twinkies Cereal replicates the distinctive taste and familiar oblong shape of the golden-colored snack cake, delivering delightful sweetness in every bite. Twinkies fans can find the new cereal on grocery store shelves nationwide starting in late December.

Tags: 
Y98
post
Hostess
Twinkies
cereal
Courtney & Company