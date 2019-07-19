Look: Popsicle's "Double Pops" Return
So glad to hear that Popsicle's "Double Pops" will be back on store shelves.
July 19, 2019
Popsicle's "Double Pops" are apparently coming back thanks to JUSTIN BIEBER. Back in May, Justin Tweeted, quote, "We just realized we can't find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"
Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle! https://t.co/Ys8051u8wX— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019
A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO— Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019