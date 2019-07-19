Look: Popsicle's "Double Pops" Return

Popsicle's "Double Pops" are apparently coming back thanks to JUSTIN BIEBER. Back in May, Justin Tweeted, quote, "We just realized we can't find double stick popsicles!! This is crazy. @Popsicle we need those back!"

Hey @justinbieber – you asked where are the @Popsicle Double Pops? Well, you better belieb we made a special batch just for you and @scooterbraun! They’re coming in hot… well, cold actually, because you know… Popsicle! https://t.co/Ys8051u8wX — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019