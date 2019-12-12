Look: Popeyes' Ugly Chicken Sandwich Christmas Sweater
Popeyes has a new CHICKEN SANDWICH ugly Christmas sweater.
If you're looking for a last-minute ugly Christmas sweater that really sums up one of the hottest trends of the year, here you go.
POPEYES just started selling a new ugly Christmas sweater featuring their chicken sandwich. It costs $45 at UglyChristmasSweater.com, but every size was already sold out last we checked.
