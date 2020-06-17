Look: Planters Products With Baby Nut Mascot

Believe it or not, it was only a couple months ago that we were introduced to Baby Nut, the new mascot for Planters peanut products. Although it seems like years have gone by since Baby Nut debuted at the Superbowl back in February, people have started to see him on Planters product cans in stores just recently.

Looks like Planters is finally getting around to@that rebranding campaign that they came up with back during the Super Bowl. It's as if they were inspired by the popularities of Groot and Baby Yoda when making this move. Not sure if many people will pay it any mind but I think I prefer the original Mr. Peanut. Sometimes you don't mess around with a classic....especially not even in terms of replacing them. Remember a decade ago when companies were starting to put the food at the forefront and drop@the cartoonish style of things? Well I guess the throwback vibe and the fact that the targeted generation is now starting families may be behind the move to alter mascots and do throwbacks and such. Just my observation if anything. Oh well, I will admit that I was tempted to buy a can of these but I somehow refrained myself.