Look: Planters' Cheez Powder
Planters' is releasing containers of just the CHEEZ POWDER from their Cheez Balls.
August 21, 2019
Planters has a new product that's just the neon orange CHEESE POWDER from their Cheez Balls. If you want a container, you'll have to win it by tweeting @MrPeanut and telling him what foods you want to put cheese dust on.
