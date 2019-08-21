Look: Planters' Cheez Powder

Planters has a new product that's just the neon orange CHEESE POWDER from their Cheez Balls. If you want a container, you'll have to win it by tweeting @MrPeanut and telling him what foods you want to put cheese dust on.

Behold, the glory of CHEEZ POWDER! Now you can cover any food in delicious Cheez Balls flavor.



To win a shaker, reply below with #CheezBallsContest and tell me what food you'd top with it.



See rules: https://t.co/wHH4K7U8Sy pic.twitter.com/uLo7JbwTTH — Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) August 20, 2019