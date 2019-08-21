Look: Planters' Cheez Powder

Planters' is releasing containers of just the CHEEZ POWDER from their Cheez Balls.

Planters has a new product that's just the neon orange CHEESE POWDER from their Cheez Balls.  If you want a container, you'll have to win it by tweeting @MrPeanut and telling him what foods you want to put cheese dust on.

