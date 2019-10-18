Look: "Pizza Roulette"

Introducing "Pizza Roulette"... Where one slice secretly has GHOST PEPPER on it.

October 18, 2019
For a new food game called PIZZA ROULETTE, you get a pizza and put GHOST PEPPER extract on one slice then everyone grabs a piece and eats it.  Most of you will be fine, but someone will get the insanely hot piece and probably cry.

The idea actually comes from Domino's Japan where they're SELLING a pizza that has one ghost pepper-covered slice for Halloween. 

