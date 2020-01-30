Look: Pizza Hut's "Twins" Super Bowl Promotion

You can win A LOT from Pizza Hut if you give birth to TWINS during the Super Bowl.

January 30, 2020
Tim Convy
twins

(Getty Images)

Pizza Hut will give two years of free pizza, Super Bowl tickets, and a college scholarship to the first person to give birth to TWINS during the Super Bowl this year. 

