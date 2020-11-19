Look: Pizza Hut's Pan Pizza Inspired Weighted Blanket Already Sold Out

Pizza Hut WAS selling a weighted blanket that looked like a pan pizza, but they have already SOLD OUT of it.

Pizza Hut teamed up with Gravity Blanket to create the limited-edition Original Pan Weighted Blanket that looks exactly like the signature cheesy pepperoni pizza you know and love. The blanket weighs 15 pounds to add extra comfort to cuddle up in while enjoying a slice or whole pizza pie during the colder months.

The Original Pan Weighted blanket was available for $150, which is 25% less than a typical blanket Gravity Blankets, and has already SOLD OUT.

