Look: Pizza Hut's Mozzarella Poppers Pizza
Pizza Hut has a new crust with mozzarella squares baked in.
February 11, 2020
Pizza Hut just debuted a new pizza that has MOZZARELLA SQUARES baked into the crust. Each piece of pizza has two squares of breaded cheese sitting on top of its crust.
The Mozzarella Poppers Pizza is available now, and they say it'll only be around for a limited time.
Pop it like it’s hot. ‘Cause it is. Mozzarella Poppers Pizza is here. pic.twitter.com/4awfdgidOz— Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 10, 2020