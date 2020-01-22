Look: Pizza Hut's Mac N' Cheese Pizza

Someone spotted a Pizza Hut selling a mac n' cheese personal pan pizza.

Pizza Hut has rolled out for a limited time a Mac N' Cheese Personal Pan Pizza. The carb-heavy entree features pizza crust that's topped with rotini pasta and mozzarella and American cheeses. This is not the first Pizza Hut mac n' cheese-topped pizza. The chain sold one in the U.K. for a limited time back in 2017. But this, I believe, using a very shallow dive into Google, is the first time one has been offered in the U.S. Spotted by Rene B at the Pizza Hut Express at his local Target in California.