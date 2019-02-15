Look: Pizza-Blasted Ranch Dressing

Hidden Valley just released a new line of ranch dressing that's flavored like pizza dipped in ranch. That's right. It's ranch inside of more ranch.

#NationalPizzaDay may be winding down, but our love for pizza is forever. Be the first to taste our BLASTED Ranch-dipped PIZZA, available on our Ranch Shop while supplies last. #HVRLove -- — Hidden Valley Ranch (@HVRanch) February 9, 2019