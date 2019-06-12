Look: Pineapple In A Burrito

What do you think of PINEAPPLE in a burrito??!!

There's a Mexican fast food chain in Australia called Mad Mex.  And they just launched a burrito with PINEAPPLE as one of the ingredients. 

A writer for Buzzfeed actually tried the thing, and she was surprised to find it tasted good.  Quote, "It added a sweetness to the burrito I wasn't expecting." 

