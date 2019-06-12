Look: Pineapple In A Burrito
What do you think of PINEAPPLE in a burrito??!!
June 12, 2019
There's a Mexican fast food chain in Australia called Mad Mex. And they just launched a burrito with PINEAPPLE as one of the ingredients.
A writer for Buzzfeed actually tried the thing, and she was surprised to find it tasted good. Quote, "It added a sweetness to the burrito I wasn't expecting."
Pineapple Burritos Are Now A Thing At Mad Mex And They're Actually Delicious AF https://t.co/DtnVgcEkVV— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) June 11, 2019