Look: Pierogi Marathon World Record Attempt
May 7, 2019
A woman ran the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday wearing a full PIEROGI costume to try to set a Guinness world record for fastest woman to run a marathon dressed as an ethnic entrée. She was told she'd need to run it in under four hours and was over by five minutes, but she's applying for the record anyway.
