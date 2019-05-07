Look: Pierogi Marathon World Record Attempt

A woman tried to set a World Record running a marathon dressed as a PIEROGI??!!

A woman ran the Pittsburgh Marathon on Sunday wearing a full PIEROGI costume to try to set a Guinness world record for fastest woman to run a marathon dressed as an ethnic entrée.  She was told she'd need to run it in under four hours and was over by five minutes, but she's applying for the record anyway.

