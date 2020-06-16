Look: Pickle Flavored Doritos

Attention pickle lovers: No longer do you have to venture to Canada to get pickle flavored-Doritos. A version of the chips has finally hit shelves in the United States, so you can consume handfuls of them all day long.

As someone who enjoys pickle-flavored Pringles and ate pickle and tuna sandwiches as a kid, I'm disappointed the U.S. hasn't had pickle-flavored Doritos before. But now we have them and I can enjoy the buildup of pickle-flavored Doritos dust on my fingers. Also, the I in pickle on the front of the bag has been replaced with a lightning bolt. That right there makes me forgive Frito-Lay for taking so long to bring pickle Doritos to the U.S. Spotted by Grace B at Dollar General.