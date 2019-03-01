Look: Pickle Basketball Shoes

Earlier this week, the shoe company Saucony announced new sneakers that are designed to look like avocado toast. And now, there's this...

The pickle brand Grillo's Pickles teamed up with Patrick Ewing's Ewing Athletics shoe company to make basketball shoes that look kind of like PICKLES. What does that mean? Well, there's a lot of green, pickle-colored suede.

(Delish.com)

If you're interested, they go on sale on Monday for $140. You can get them at EwingAthletics.com.

