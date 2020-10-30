Look: Perhaps The Weirdest Way To Eat Pizza

This might just be the STRANGEST possible way to eat a pizza.

A picture is going viral from a pizza place in Manchester, England where someone ate an entire pizza, but they left the entire ring of crust.  Like, they ate the full center of the pizza with a knife and fork and just left the outer crust perfectly intact.

