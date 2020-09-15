Look: Pepsi's "DriftWell"

Pepsi has created a new relaxation drink to help you sleep??!!

September 15, 2020
Tim Convy
sleep drink

(Getty Images)

Pepsi just announced a new product called DriftWell, which is a relaxation drink that's supposed to help you de-stress and go to sleep.  Basically, it's non-carbonated water in a can with a little bit of blackberry and lavender and some vitamins.

It's set to go on sale in December. 

