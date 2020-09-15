Look: Pepsi's "DriftWell"
Pepsi has created a new relaxation drink to help you sleep??!!
September 15, 2020
Pepsi just announced a new product called DriftWell, which is a relaxation drink that's supposed to help you de-stress and go to sleep. Basically, it's non-carbonated water in a can with a little bit of blackberry and lavender and some vitamins.
It's set to go on sale in December.
PepsiCo Announces Launch of Relaxation Beverage Driftwell https://t.co/jSKEtuJIp8 pic.twitter.com/nS59mv3kF7— BevNET.com (@BevNET) September 14, 2020