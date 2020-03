Peeps and Crocs have teamed up to make some Easter mash-up clogs. They're Crocs in bright blue, yellow, or pink, and they have three Peeps sticking out of the top like triceratops horns. They'll run you $50 on the Crocs website.

Teamed up with a sweet treat for our next collab. Get your #PEEPSxCROCS tomorrow @peepsbrand