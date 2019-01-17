Look: Peeps Cereal

Peeps is expanding from just making marshmallow candy. Peeps CEREAL just hit stores, and according to someone who tried it, it has the same texture as Apple Jacks, and the pieces taste just like Peeps marshmallows.

Kellogg's Peeps cereal is out now! You heard that right. Marshmallow flavored cereal with marshmallows! The cereal has got the same texture as Apple Jacks but literally does taste like Peeps Marshmallows; just without the sugar crystals. It's strange but it works! The sweetness is a nice balance, not too sweet but not bland. And because it all tastes like marshmallow, you can mix it with nearly any other cereal that you feel needs marshmallow in it. -- • -- Found this on a pallet last night at Target. It had no aisle location, perhaps because it isn't Easter time yet, so it might have gotten back stocked. Your Target may have them pushed out already, but if not, ask if they're in the back just in case. The DCPI (item number) is: 231 00 0406.