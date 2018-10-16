Look: Papa John's Jack-O-Lantern Pizza
Papa John's is selling jack-o-lantern pizza for Halloween.
Papa John's has a new Halloween pizza, and it's shaped like a jack-o-lantern. The pizza is mostly round, but it has a little nub on top like a pumpkin stem, and the pepperoni is laid out to make eyes, a smile, and a border around the entire edge.
These pizzas are available through Halloween, and they cost $24 for a large, but you can get $13 off with the coupon code JACKOLANTERN.
