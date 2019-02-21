Look: Papa John's Chicken And Waffles Pizza
Papa John's is coming out with a chicken and waffles pizza.
February 21, 2019
Papa John's just announced they're coming out with a brand new pizza that uses CHICKEN and WAFFLES as the topping. The pizza will come out sometime later this year.
Power to the pizza people. We're giving YOU the chance to pick our next Specialty Pizza! Check out the final choices below and follow your heart - you can't go wrong!— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 4, 2019