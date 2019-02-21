Look: Papa John's Chicken And Waffles Pizza

Papa John's is coming out with a chicken and waffles pizza.

Papa John's just announced they're coming out with a brand new pizza that uses CHICKEN and WAFFLES as the topping.  The pizza will come out sometime later this year. 

 

