Look: Pancakes As Pizza Topping
Someone's using pancakes as a pizza topping now??!!
A restaurant in Toronto just created a pizza that uses bacon and PANCAKES as a topping. There's no word on how it tastes.
This HOT CAKES giant slice will never go BACON your heart ♥️ -- -- . . . . . @to_finest @tastetoronto @tastetorontofood @tastethesix @foodieeh @junk.food @toronto_food @blogto @torontofood #tastethesix #grubzon #6tour #tryitordiet #thatfoodfeed #foodandwine #tastetoronto #tastethisnext #toreats #tofinest #to_finest #thekitchn #thehungryhoe #torontobakery #100ita #dailyfoodfeed #hypetoronto #narcitytoronto #dailyfoodfeed #blogto #6ixclassics #bestfood_aroundtheworld #foodiegram #6ixclassics #hypetoronto #narcitytoronto #foodblogger @junk.food @foooodieee @foodsfromthe6ix @tastethisnext @foodnetwork @unilad @feedmetoronto #foooodieee @foooodieee.