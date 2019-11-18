Look: Pabst Blue Ribbon's "99-Pack Of Beer"

Pabst Blue Ribbon just started selling new 99-PACKS of beer. They come in a long, narrow box that's several feet long and cost $175. And they're available in 15 states, but NOT Missouri or Illinois.

