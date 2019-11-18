Look: Pabst Blue Ribbon's "99-Pack Of Beer"
Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a 99-PACK of beer??!!
November 18, 2019
Pabst Blue Ribbon just started selling new 99-PACKS of beer. They come in a long, narrow box that's several feet long and cost $175. And they're available in 15 states, but NOT Missouri or Illinois.
Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a limited-edition 99-pack of beer, so the party never has to end ---- More details in our bio! #rg @vancitynights_corbywalters #pbr #beer #99pabst #99back #pabstblueribbon #party #holidays #limitededition #drinks #cheers #bestproducts