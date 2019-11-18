Look: Pabst Blue Ribbon's "99-Pack Of Beer"

Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a 99-PACK of beer??!!

November 18, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo Illustration by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Pabst Blue Ribbon just started selling new 99-PACKS of beer.  They come in a long, narrow box that's several feet long and cost $175.  And they're available in 15 states, but NOT Missouri or Illinois.

Pabst Blue Ribbon is selling a limited-edition 99-pack of beer, so the party never has to end ---- More details in our bio! #rg @vancitynights_corbywalters #pbr #beer #99pabst #99back #pabstblueribbon #party #holidays #limitededition #drinks #cheers #bestproducts

A post shared by BestProducts.com (@bestproductsdotcom) on

Tags: 
Y98
Pabst Blue ribbon
99-pack
Beer
Courtney & Company
look