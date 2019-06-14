Look: Ozzy Osbourne Shows His Support For The Blues
Check out Ozzy in THEN and NOW Blues sweaters supporting the Stanley Cup champions.
June 14, 2019
Ozzy Osbourne once had a mugshot taken while wearing a St. Louis Blues T-shirt, so it's obvious who HE was rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals. So obviously, he was excited when they won Wednesday night.
Let’s go @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/VxYupt288K— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 10, 2019
Let’s Go @StLouisBlues!#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jQ8LH4CpOi— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 12, 2019