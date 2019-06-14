Look: Ozzy Osbourne Shows His Support For The Blues

Check out Ozzy in THEN and NOW Blues sweaters supporting the Stanley Cup champions.

June 14, 2019
Tim Convy

Ozzy Osbourne once had a mugshot taken while wearing a St. Louis Blues T-shirt, so it's obvious who HE was rooting for in the Stanley Cup finals.  So obviously, he was excited when they won Wednesday night.

 

