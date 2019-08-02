Look: Oscar Mayer's Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oscar Mayer just announced they're coming out with a new ice cream sandwich this month featuring two flavors of ice cream: One that's hot dog-infused with candied hot dog bits, and one that's spicy mustard flavored.

For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest -- this summer:

✅Candied Hot Dog Bits

✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream

✅Spicy Dijon Gelato

✅Cookie Bun



(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019