Look: Oscar Mayer's Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches
Oscar Mayer will sell ice cream sandwiches made with HOT DOG bits and spicy MUSTARD??!!
August 2, 2019
Oscar Mayer just announced they're coming out with a new ice cream sandwich this month featuring two flavors of ice cream: One that's hot dog-infused with candied hot dog bits, and one that's spicy mustard flavored.
For curious taste buds, here are the delicious ingredients for Oscar Mayer's Ice Dog Sandwich–the hottest -- this summer:— Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019
✅Candied Hot Dog Bits
✅Hot Dog Sweet Cream
✅Spicy Dijon Gelato
✅Cookie Bun
(Yes, this is real! Want to try it? DM us to find out how) #OscarMayerIceCream pic.twitter.com/Fa28xoLPfA