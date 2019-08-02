Look: Oscar Mayer's Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwiches

Oscar Mayer will sell ice cream sandwiches made with HOT DOG bits and spicy MUSTARD??!!

August 2, 2019
Tim Convy

Oscar Mayer just announced they're coming out with a new ice cream sandwich this month featuring two flavors of ice cream:  One that's hot dog-infused with candied hot dog bits, and one that's spicy mustard flavored.

