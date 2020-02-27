Look: Nike's Kobe Bryant Shoe
Nike is releasing a new show to honor the late Kobe Bryant.
February 27, 2020
Nike is releasing a new KOBE BRYANT shoe.
@antdavis23’s Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the #NBAAllStar Game! #NBAKicks
A post shared by NBA Kicks (@nbakicks) on
