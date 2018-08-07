Look: Nike Teams With General Mills For Cereal Basketball Shoes

Nike and General Mills just released three new limited-edition pairs of basketball shoes that are based on different CEREALS.

1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which are brown and covered in swirls.

2. Kix, which, fittingly for that cereal, are pretty boring and just look like a bright yellow and blue shoe.

3. Lucky Charms, which are bright red and have embossed pictures of the marshmallow shapes.

(TheSource.com)

Click Here to see more.