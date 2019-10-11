Look: New Pringles' Flavors
Pringles has a few NEW flavors out for you to try.
October 11, 2019
Pringles is coming out with two new flavors: Rotisserie chicken and parmesan and roasted garlic. There's no word on when they're going to launch since they're only saying "soon."
There are also onion ring-flavored Pringles that just came out, and they're on sale now at 7-Eleven.
New Rotisserie Chicken and Parmesan & Roasted Garlic Pringles will be out soon! Kellogg's suggests stacking the two flavors to create chicken parmesan. The Rotisserie Chicken flavor is ok, but that Parmesan flavor is killer. It's easily in my top five favorite Pringles flavors.