Look: New Oreo Flavors Announced
Oreo just announced SIX new flavors coming out this year.
The people at Oreo just announced SIX new limited-edition flavors.
The six flavors are: Chocolate peanut butter pie . . . pistachio . . . peppermint bark . . . birthday cake with Mickey Mouse on the cookies, in honor of Mickey's 90th birthday . . .
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake . . .
Greetings from the @sweets_and_snacks_expo! I have not stopped shoving my face with new products for the past five hours. And although they didn’t have samples, the Oreo I’m most excited about this year is Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake arriving later this summer. A friendly woman at the booth asked me if I’ve ever tried Golden Oreos. Lady... ✋--
A post shared by JunkBanter.com -------- (@junkbanter) on
And Rocky Road Trip.
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake won’t be the only ice cream Oreo to debut in 2018, as Rocky Road Trip Oreos also arrive later this summer. I really like the punny name, as I make frequent road trips to and from the store to buy Oreos all summer long. The cookies will have a rocky road flavored creme with marshmallow bits and soy nut inclusions. Long overdue! ----
A post shared by JunkBanter.com -------- (@junkbanter) on
The flavors will roll out over the course of the rest of the year.
Click Here to see more.