Look: New Oreo Flavors Announced

The people at Oreo just announced SIX new limited-edition flavors.

The six flavors are: Chocolate peanut butter pie . . . pistachio . . . peppermint bark . . . birthday cake with Mickey Mouse on the cookies, in honor of Mickey's 90th birthday . . .

Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake . . .

And Rocky Road Trip.

The flavors will roll out over the course of the rest of the year.

