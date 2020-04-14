Look: New Hershey's Flavors

There are three new flavors of Hershey's bars: Strawberries and cream, birthday cake, and cookies and mint.

Canada just got some New Hershey's Bars!!! Flavors include Strawberries n Creme, Birthday Cake, & Cookies n Mint. Technically the strawberries and Creme is a re-release. The mint may also be a re-release - not entirely sure on this one but they're all new to me!!