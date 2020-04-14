Look: New Hershey's Flavors

April 14, 2020
Tim Convy
There are three new flavors of Hershey's bars:  Strawberries and cream, birthday cake, and cookies and mint. 

Canada just got some New Hershey’s Bars!!! @hersheys @hersheycompany ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Flavors include Strawberries n Creme, Birthday Cake, & Cookies n Mint ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thanks @zombieman1369 for the photos!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Technically the strawberries and Creme is a re-release. The mint may also be a re-release - not entirely sure on this one but they’re all new to me!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

A post shared by JunkFoodOnTheGo (@junkfoodonthego) on

