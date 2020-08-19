Look: New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor
Exciting news! Girl Scouts is gearing up for the 2021 cookie season by announcing the new French toast–inspired Toast-Yay!™ cookie! Available in select areas, each delightful, toast-shaped cookie is full of French toast flavor, dipped in delicious icing, and stamped with the iconic Girl Scout trefoil on top. Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast kicks off cookie season on January 23, 2021, and we can't wait to add Toast-Yay!™ to the lineup! #GirlScoutsCCC