Limited Edition 'Busch Latte' Beer Launches This Fall
Missouri is one of just 7 states in the U.S. that will be selling the limited edition beer
August 9, 2019
(Y98) - Busch Light is celebrating fall latte season by releasing "Busch Latte" in the Midwest... It's the same beer but it says "Latte" instead of "Light" on the packaging.
Rise and shine. It’s Busch Latte Season. (Sound on for optimal refreshment.) pic.twitter.com/XUqHq2gK4w— Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 7, 2019
Anheuser-Busch will be selling Busch Latte for just a limited time in 30-packs, but only in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas while supplies last.
