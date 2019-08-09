Limited Edition 'Busch Latte' Beer Launches This Fall

Missouri is one of just 7 states in the U.S. that will be selling the limited edition beer

(Y98) - Busch Light is celebrating fall latte season by releasing "Busch Latte" in the Midwest...  It's the same beer but it says "Latte" instead of "Light" on the packaging.

Anheuser-Busch will be selling Busch Latte for just a limited time in 30-packs, but only in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas while supplies last.

