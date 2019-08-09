Limited Edition 'Busch Latte' Beer Launches This Fall

(Y98) - Busch Light is celebrating fall latte season by releasing "Busch Latte" in the Midwest... It's the same beer but it says "Latte" instead of "Light" on the packaging.

Rise and shine. It’s Busch Latte Season. (Sound on for optimal refreshment.) pic.twitter.com/XUqHq2gK4w — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 7, 2019

Anheuser-Busch will be selling Busch Latte for just a limited time in 30-packs, but only in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas while supplies last.

