Natty Daddy Lemonade is hitting shelves nationwide now, so just keep on eye out for it on your next liquor store run. It’s available in 16-ounce and 25-ounce single-serve cans with 8% ABV. You’ll get to enjoy the sweet, crisp lemonade flavor while also getting a little tipsy. What could be better for summer?

(Delish.com)

Click Here to see more.