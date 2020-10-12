Look: Natural Light's 'Flight To Nowhere' On A Private Jet
Natty Light is offering up a beer-filled FLIGHT TO NOWHERE in its private jet.
Natural Light is holding a contest where one person and three guests will get to drink cheap beer and fly around in the company's private jet.
It's a "flight to nowhere," so you can't actually travel anywhere. They'll just take you up to 30,000 feet . . . fly around for a few hours while you pretend to be rich . . . and then land at the same airport. So you can't use it to fly home for the holidays.
They say the flight and everything it comes with is worth $25,000. To enter, you have to post on social media with the hashtags "NaturalFlight" and "Contest," and tell them what you'd name your private jet if you had one.
Travel plans canceled this year? Miss flying at 30,000 ft without a care in the world? Well buckle up, because you + 3 friends could win a flight on Natty’s private jet. To enter, tell us what you would name your own jet and why using #NaturalFlight and #Contest. Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/l34FilJrcd— Natural Light (@naturallight) October 7, 2020