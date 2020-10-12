Look: Natural Light's 'Flight To Nowhere' On A Private Jet

Natural Light is holding a contest where one person and three guests will get to drink cheap beer and fly around in the company's private jet.

It's a "flight to nowhere," so you can't actually travel anywhere. They'll just take you up to 30,000 feet . . . fly around for a few hours while you pretend to be rich . . . and then land at the same airport. So you can't use it to fly home for the holidays.

They say the flight and everything it comes with is worth $25,000. To enter, you have to post on social media with the hashtags "NaturalFlight" and "Contest," and tell them what you'd name your private jet if you had one.