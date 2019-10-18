Look: Natural Light's "Best Real Life Nightmare" Costume Contest

Natural Light is doing a Halloween costume contest, and paying $10,000 for the best "real life nightmare" costume. One example they gave was a woman in prison garb, holding a ball-and-chain with "Student Loans" written on it. So her costume is, quote, "Shackled by Student Debt."

Who wants a chance to win $10,000? All you have to do is post a photo in a horror costume that reflects a real-life everyday fear & include #NattyScaries & #Contest. Grand prize winner gets 10 Gs! Click the link in bio for more info.