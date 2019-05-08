Look: National Have A Coke Day

Today is National Have a Coke Day, because it's the anniversary of the first day Coca-Cola went on sale at a pharmacy in Atlanta way back in 1886. So it's 133 years old today.

But a new survey found 1 in 9 Americans aren't necessarily talking about Coca-Cola when they say they "want a Coke."

Over 3,000 Americans were asked what word they normally use for a carbonated beverage. And 11% use "Coke" as a GENERIC term for all soft drinks.

56% of us say "soda" . . . 13% say "pop" . . . 11% say "Coke" . . . 8% say "soft drink" . . . 5% say "soda pop" (Like it's the 1950s) . . . and 2% say "fizzy drink."

What YOU say probably depends on where you grew up...

73% of people from the Northeast and 63% in the West say "soda" . . . while 41% in the Midwest say "pop," and just 39% say "soda."

The South is the one place where the term "Coke" is fairly popular. 52% of southerners say "soda," and 16% say "Coke."

