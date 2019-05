Mountain Dew just rolled out a new flavor called Liberty Brew which honors the 50 states of America by combining 50 FLAVORS into one. It's not clear what those flavors are, but the reviews say it tastes like a lot of fruits mixed together, and the drink turned out a bright blue color.

