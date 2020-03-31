Look: Mountain Dew-Flavored Doritos

PepsiCo just created Mountain Dew-flavored Doritos.

Sadly, according to one person who tried them, they taste like, quote, "citrus lime detergent."

Go home, Australia, because you’re officially the drunkest country on the planet right now. -- New Mountain Dew Doritos, which I swear to God is absolutely 100% real, just dropped in the Land Down Under. The back of the package promises the Lemon Citrus flavor of @mountaindew with the signature full-on crunch of Doritos. This shouldn’t exist but it does. Big shoutout to my man @nickvavitiss for sending over a pic, hopefully him and I can do a swap so I can review this clown show of a product. Curious and deranged minds can likely find these on the Internet in the near future.